Modi’s heart beats for corporates: Vinod Kumar

By | Published: 8:45 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar on Saturday slammed the Centre for its moves to privatise public sector undertakings (PSUs) in the country, and questioned how selling LIC to corporate companies could be termed patriotic. He said farmers and workers were the real patriots of the country as they were its backbone.

Welcoming High Court senior advocate Kalyan Rao into the TRS fold at Telangana Bhavan here, Vinod Kumar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a large chest but not a large heart towards farmers and workers. He said the Modi government ignored both farmers and workers, and had put their future at stake by working in favour of corporate companies. “Just like major shares of LIC were sold to private companies, the Centre is now ensuring slow death of BSNL to favour private telecom companies,” he stated.

Vinod urged advocates to work for TRS party’s win in the GHMC elections. Senior advocates Gandra Mohan Rao, TRS legal cell leader Kalyan Rao and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .