Home Minister Mahmood Ali releases poster for first national conference of TUWJF

Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali released the poster for the first national conference of the Telangana Urdu Working Journalists Federation (TUWJF) to be held here on May 28

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:28 PM, Wed - 17 May 23

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali released the poster for the first national conference of the Telangana Urdu Working Journalists Federation (TUWJF) to be held here on May 28.

According to the TUWJF General Secretary, Syed Ghouse Mohiuddin, the conference aims to discuss the challenges facing Urdu journalism in general and the problems specific to Urdu journalists. The day-long conference will have sessions where in eminent personalities from various fields will share their views.

TUWJF President MA Majid and other representatives of the federation, including Vice Presidents Habeeb Ali Al Jeelani and MA Qadir Faisal, Treasurer MA Mohsin, Syed Azmat Ali Shah, and senior BRS leader Moeed Khan, were present at the poster release event.