Monkey Fever in Karnataka: 103 Active Cases | Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

Karnataka faces 103 active Monkey Fever cases, mainly in Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, and Chikkamagaluru districts. The health minister warns of potential escalation and urges surveillance and collaboration to curb transmission.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 February 2024, 04:36 PM

Hyderabad: Karnataka faces 103 active Monkey Fever cases, mainly in Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, and Chikkamagaluru districts. The health minister warns of potential escalation and urges surveillance and collaboration to curb transmission.

Watch: