Monsoon Regatta: Ekalavya, Shashank in joint lead

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:15 PM, Tue - 12 July 22

Shashank Batham and Eklavya Batham of Bhopal in action at the Monsoon Regatta.

Hyderabad: Ekalavya Batham of NSS Bhopal and his compatriot Shashank Batham took the lead in the boys category at the 13th Monsoon Regatta at the Hussain Sagar Lake on Tuesday.

Both sailors tied at the top with three points each. In the girls category it was a tight competition between local girl Tanuja Kameshwar and Divyanshi Mishra of Bhopal.

Tanuja was leading the third race at one point and then dropped to eighth spot leaving the lead by one point to Divayanshi.

The Monsoon winds and rain raged across the Hussain Sagar Lake and the young sailors were challenged by winds from 14 to 22 knots on the day one.

The winds hit 22 knots in the afternoon and the Beginners Green fleet were not allowed to launch given the treacherous conditions.

Final Points:

U-16: Boys: Eklavya Batham (Bhopal NSS) 3, Shashank Batham (Bhopal NSS) 3, Hriethik Trishna (Mysore) 4;

Girls: Divayanshi Mishra (Bhopal NSS) 11, Thanuja Kameshwar (Hyderabad YCH) 12, Shagun Jha (Bhopal NSS) 21.