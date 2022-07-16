Monsoon Regatta: Telangana sailor Tanuja settles for silver

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:33 PM, Sat - 16 July 22

Telangana's Thanuja Kameshwar emerged runner-up at the Monsoon Regatta.

Hyderabad: Telangana sailor Tanuja Kameshwar bagged silver while Bhopal girls Divyanshi Mishra and Shagun Jha clinched gold and bronze respectively in the girls category of the YAI Monsoon Regatta held at the Hussain Sagar Lake, Hyderabad on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Shashank Batham emerged champion in the boys category and won the SH Babu Memorial Trophy, which is given to the best sailor in the championship. Eklavya Batham of Bhopal and Hriethik Jaiswal of Mysore Trishna clinched the silver and bronze respectively.

Speaking on the close competition, Suheim Sheikh, president of the Yacht Club of Hyderabad, said, “It was fabulous to see such close racing and some amazing performances by all the top sailors of the country.”

Final Points:

U-15: Girls: 1 Divayanshi Mishra (Bhopal NSS) 46, 2 Thanuja Kameshwar (Hyderabad YCH) 80, 3 Shagun Jha (Bhopal NSS) 133;

Boys: 1 Shashank Batham (Bhopal NSS) 17, 2 Eklavya Batham (Bhopal NSS) 19, 3 Hriethik Jaiswal (Mysore Trishna) 52.