Monsoon withdraws from Telangana

IMD forecasts no more rainfall activity till month-end; temperatures drop below 20 degrees

Hyderabad: Starting off as a much needed solace after a scorching summer and causing widespread destruction after triggering floods that ravaged the State and the State capital in particular, leaving many homeless and penniless, the South West monsoon is bidding bye to Telangana. While the dip in water levels in the River Musi stands as a positive sign, the situation on both sides of the Musi, however, stand testimony to the havoc wreaked this year by the monsoon which has withdrawn in some parts of the State on Monday.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad, the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from some parts of Telangana on Monday and is likely to withdraw from remaining parts of Telangana and across the country around Wednesday. Simultaneously, the northeast monsoon rains are also likely to commence over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining areas of Karnataka and Kerala.

“The withdrawal line of the southwest monsoon now passes through Cooch Behar, Sriniketan, Ghatshila, Keonjhar, Nowrangpur, Eluru, Nalgonda, Nanded, Nasik and Dahanu. Cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal now lies over southeast and adjoining Central Bay of Bengal and extends up to 3.1 km above mean sea level,” officials said.

In Telangana, the monsoon arrived on June 12 and covered the entire State in a week. Since the beginning of monsoon, Hyderabad, along with other parts of the State, received surplus rainfall each month with October recording the highest ever rainfall in the history of the city.

According to the data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), this monsoon, Hyderabad received a rainfall of 1249.3 mm against a normal rainfall of 663.3 mm while Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri recorded 1,134.4 mm and 1,178.1 mm respectively.

The weather forecast from IMD indicates that there will be no more rainfall activity till this month-end. However, ahead of the winter, there would be a partly cloudy sky with haze in Hyderabad throughout this week with the minimum temperatures hovering 20 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, temperatures in the city have started to drop over the last five days, particularly during the night, indicating that the conditions were slowly turning favourable for the onset of winter. On Sunday night, areas including Qutbullahpur, Ghatkesar, Ibrahimpatnam, Uppal and Medchal witnessed temperatures plummeting below the 20 degree Celsius mark.

During the last 24 hours, the lowest temperature of 18.9 degree Celsius was registered at Subhash Nagar in Qutbullahpur, while the maximum temperature of 36.2 degree Celsius was recorded at Moulali.

