| More Than 13000 People Have Died In Gaza Officials Say As They Resume Detailed Count

More than 13,000 people have died in Gaza, officials say as they resume detailed count

The latest count is based on updated figures from hospitals in the south and Nov. 11 figures from the northern hospitals. The real toll is likely higher.

By AP Published Date - 02:23 PM, Thu - 23 November 23

A child stands in the rubble of a destroyed building following an Israeli strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. (Photo by Mohammed ABED / AFP)

Deir Al-Balah (Gaza Strip): The director of the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza says it has resumed its detailed count of casualties from the Israel-Hamas war, and has documented more than 13,000 deaths.

Medhat Abbas confirmed the resumption to The Associated Press on Thursday.

The Health Ministry had stopped updating its figures on Nov. 11 after the breakdown of access and communication in northern Gaza, where Israeli ground troops are battling Palestinian militants.

The latest count is based on updated figures from hospitals in the south and Nov. 11 figures from the northern hospitals. The real toll is likely higher.

The Health Ministry says another 6,000 people have been reported missing, and are feared buried under the rubble.