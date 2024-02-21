Morning News Today: PM Modi on Article 370 in J&K, Maratha Reservation Bill, IPL 2024 from March 22

21 February 2024

Morning News Today from Telangana Today brings you the rapid news highlights daily, from local to global, in the morning. Today’s Morning News includes: J&K breaking free from dynastic rule, Modi virtually inaugurates KV building in Nizamabad, Maharashtra Maratha quota Bill, Farmers demand Parliament session on MSP, Gruha Jyothi details yet to be compiled, Skyroot Aerospace launches Kalpana Fellowship, GHMC approves Rs 7,937 cr budget, Hyderabad stares at water crisis, Hunger crisis grips Gaza, and IPL set for March 22 start.