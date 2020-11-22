Mother, infant daughter killed in accident on Hyderabad outskirts

According to the police, five persons were travelling in a car from the city when the car crashed into another vehicle moving ahead of it on the Outer Ring Road.

By | Published: 1:28 pm

Hyderabad: A woman and her 11-month-old daughter died in an accident at Abdullapurmet on the city outskirts early on Sunday.

According to the police, five persons including the woman, Triveni, and her infant daughter, Ritika, were travelling in a car from the city when the car crashed into another vehicle moving ahead of it on the Outer Ring Road.

All the five persons who were in the car sustained injuries, while Triveni and the infant succumbed to their injuries. The Abdullapurmet police reached the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital. The bodies of the mother and daughter were shifted to the OGH morgue for autopsy.

A case was registered and investigation is on.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .