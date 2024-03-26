Mother, son die in road accident in Suryapet

The victims were Thammarapu Rambayamma (45) amd her son Venkatanarsaiah (24) from Kandiribanda of Mellacheruvu mandal.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 March 2024, 11:40 PM

Suryapet: A mother and her son died on the spot when the motorcycle on which they were travelling hit a tractor from behind on National Highway No 65 at Akupamula of Munagala mandal in the district on Tuesday.

According to the police, the mother and son met with the accident while returning to their native place on the motorcycle after attending a function in their relative’s house at Suryapet.

The police suspect that negligent driving by Venkatanarsaiah resulted in the accident.

The bodies were shifted to Kodad for autopsy. Munagala police filed a case and investigation is on.