Mother’s Day: Aptronix organises 10km Cyclothon in Hyderabad

Over 800 participants of all age groups took part in the event to inspire positive change and create awareness about fitness

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:00 PM, Sun - 14 May 23

Hyderabad: Fitness took centre stage at the 10km Cyclothon on the occasion of Mother’s Day organised by Aptronix here on Sunday.

Over 800 participants of all age groups took part in the event to inspire positive change and create awareness about fitness. The 10km Cyclothon was flagged off by Madhapur DCP Shilpavalli at Gachibowli stadium and had its finish point at Inorbit Mall Hyderabad.

Medical support, security, volunteers, and technicians were available along the route to help participants and there was a Zumba conducted at the finish point, a press release said. In recognition of the cyclist’s participation, Aptronix incentivised all the registered participants with these gift vouchers encouraging them to continue prioritising fitness and creating awareness.

Aptronix’s CEO, Meghana Singh, said, ” It was heartwarming to see so many people coming together to promote fitness and create awareness in the community. With such support, we hope to continue organising similar events.”

Also Read Hyderabad: Hosts opt for artistic activities to liven up events