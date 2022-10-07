Motorola launches affordable ‘moto e32’ in India

By IANS Published: Published Date - 03:15 PM, Fri - 7 October 22

New Delhi: Smartphone brand Motorola on Friday launched a new affordable smartphone ‘moto e32’ that features a fluid 90Hz IPS LCD display, premium design and a 50MP camera.

The moto e32 is available in a single 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant for Rs 10,499 on Flipkart and at leading retail stores. The device comes in two colour variants — Eco Black and Arctic Blue.

Powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 octa-core processor, the new smartphone comes packed with a 5000mAh battery, according to the company.

The new device comes with a vibrant 16.51cm (6.5-inch) IPS LCD display with a fast 90Hz refresh rate.

Crafted from high-quality materials for a premium look, the moto e32 features IP52 water repellant design to stand out in a crowd.

It houses a 50MP rear camera setup and a 8MP front camera.

Additional camera features of the smartphone include Night Vision, Pro mode and Dual Capture to click images in a better way.