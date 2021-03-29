Movie ‘Padmashri’ trailer launched

Music was composed byJohn Potla while lyrics are penned by Basangi Suresh.

Starring newbies Kishore Kumar and Sandhya Rani, the theatrical trailer of the upcoming movie Padmashri was formally launched on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, journalist-turned film director SS Patnaik said, “It’s a story-oriented movie. I wouldn’t say it is a message-oriented one, because the movie will remain as a message itself. It has all the three elements of comedy, horror and action. Some part of it was made with graphics and visual effects. And audiences can experience it after watching it.”

Elaborating on the cast, he added, “Padmashri‘s title role is being played by actor Jyothi. Lead actors Kishore and Sandhya will get recognition through this movie. Censor formalities have been completed and Padmashri received a U/A certificate. I am very happy to make the trailer launched in the presence of film and photo journalists. I am happy to celebrate my birthday with the launch of the trailer.

Music was composed byJohn Potla while lyrics are penned by Basangi Suresh. Cinematography is by Mekala Narsing Rao. The movie is being bankrolled by Sadasivuni Sirisha under the banner SS Pictures. Mamidi Sambamurthy, Kothakota Balakrishna and PVS Rammohan Rao are co-producing the film.

