Bollywood Soirée: A pianist’s tribute to Hindi songs

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:00 PM, Tue - 8 November 22

The event, which is all set to celebrate the gems of Indian film music on piano, is being organised by the Klavier Academy.

Hyderabad: A unique music event titled ‘Bollywood Soirée’ has been scheduled for this Saturday. The event, which is all set to celebrate the gems of Indian film music on piano, is being organised by the Klavier Academy.

‘Bollywood Soirée’ features songs of Kishore Kumar to Arijit Singh, Lata Mangeshkar to KK, Atif Aslam to AR Rahman, Mohd. Rafi to B Praak, Mukesh to Mohit Chauhan and more.

A skilled and experienced pianist in India, Mohit Dodwani will take you on a nostalgic trip and make your evening memorable by playing some evergreen Hindi songs on the piano.

This musical event, which is Hyderabad’s first-ever piano concert featuring songs from Hindi cinema, will be held at Alliance Francaise of Hyderabad on November 12 at 6.30 pm. For tickets, priced at Rs 1,000 per head, contact +91 9963118309.