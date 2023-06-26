Adah Sharma shows you how to recall the Periodic Table effortlessly

Actress Adah Sharma provided helpful advice on how to quickly and easily recall the order of elements in the Periodic Table.

Hyderabad: In a recent media interaction, the protagonist of ‘The Kerala Story’, Adah Sharma, provided helpful advice on how to quickly and easily recall the order of elements in the Periodic Table. In a video that has gone viral since, she can be seen humming a Tom Lehrer song about the structure of the Periodic Table.

The video shows her having a good time and singing a song to help her memorise the Periodic Table. She sang ‘The Elements’ by Tom Lehrer, demonstrating her exceptional talent. The actor’s competence and intelligence have astounded all of her admirers.

Viral Bhayani posted Adah’s video with the description, “Some wonderful ideas for chemistry kids! It is catchy enough to be a song! Adah Sharma demonstrates a fresh method for recalling the periodic table (sic).”

— Nithya Shree Sangameshwar