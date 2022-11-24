Moving forward with a goal is key to success: Experts

SBIT college organised the two-day motivational programme 'Inspire Young Minds' in Khammam.

Popular motivational speaker Yandamuri Veerendranath addressing students at SBIT in Khammam on Thursday.

Khammam: The speakers at the two-day motivational programme, ‘Inspire Young Minds’ organised by SBIT here stated that if the students move forward with a plan and hard work they could succeed in their career and life.

On the first day on Thursday, popular motivational speaker Yandamuri Veerendranath, youngest research scholar and noted table tennis player Naina Jaiswal, IAS Academy director Achella Raghavendra, spiritual teacher Jagan and others addressed the students.

Veerendranath suggested that students should use things like cinema and cell phones for their development. Students have to focus on the things for which they have to come to learn in college and improve their behaviour.

One has to take responsibility for his or her own life and if everyone changes what they do into a habit, it would show the way to success. Making friends and possessing a positive attitude without getting depressed by the problems faced in life helps to achieve the goals of life, he noted.

Similarly, the philosophy of responding to issues that occur in the society should be adopted; Veerandranath said adding that one has to develop the quality of perseverance to reach higher heights in life and achieve success.

Naina Jaiswal noted that the college was a platform for gaining friends and such an opportunity has to be utilised. Students could achieve success if they continue to strive in their endeavour’s, respect the teachers and parents, she suggested.

Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions chairman Mallempati Sridhar appreciated the SBIT management for organising the programme, which said helps students to become better. Swarna Bharathi Institute of Technology chairman Gundala Krishna presided over the event.

The college secretary and correspondent Dr. G Dhatri, principal Dr. G Raj Kumar, vice principal Gandham Srinivasa Rao, academic directors Dr. AVV Sivaprasad, Dr. G Subhash Chander, G Praveen Kumar, E Vamsi and others participated.