MP Maloth Kavitha gets six months jail, gets bail 

By | Published: 11:00 pm

Kothagudem: A Special Court for trial of criminal cases against MPs and MLAs at Nampally in Hyderabad awarded six months imprisonment to Mahabubabad MP Maloth Kavitha in connection with a case booked against her in the district.

The MP, along with her associate, was convicted in a case related to 2019 Lok Sabha elections when the MP’s associate Shaukat Ali was nabbed by election flying squad while he was distributing money to voters seeking votes in favour of Kavitha.

A case was booked at Burgampad police station in Kothagudem district by the election officials. The court issued orders directing the accused to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 and undergo six months simple imprisonment. The court granted bail to both the accused after they paid the fine.

