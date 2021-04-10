MP Santosh Kumar hails mountaineer for ‘cycle yatra’ promoting Green Challenge

Tirupathi Reddy, who is the fifth person from Telangana State to scale Mount Everest, had taken up the cycle yatra from Vikarabad district days before the lockdown was imposed last year

Vikarabad: Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar has appreciated Mountaineer Tirupathi Reddy for spreading awareness on the importance of improving the greenery by carrying out a “Cycle Yatra” in 17 districts of the Telangana. Inspired by the Green Challenge launched by the Rajya Sabha member, Tirupathi Reddy, who is the fifth person from Telangana State to scale Mount Everest, had taken up the cycle yatra from Vikarabad district days before the lockdown was imposed last year.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Tirupathi Reddy has said that he wanted to tour all the 33 districts in the State, but Covid-19 induced lockdown forced him to withdraw his cycle Yatra mid-way. After knowing about his Yatra, Santosh Kumar had appreciated Tirupathi Reddy, who is a native of Yellakonda village of Nawabpet Mandal. After knowing that Reddy was struggling financially, the Rajya Sabha member has assured of extending support to the young mountaineer.

