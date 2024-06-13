Thursday, Jun 13, 2024
Water tanker driver assaulted at Ayyappa society

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 13 June 2024, 11:49 PM
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A water tanker driver was beaten up by a group of persons at Ayyappa Society here on Thursday. The incident happened at Ayyappa Society when the driver Syed Saleem went to Ayyappa Society with his water tanker.

A group of youngster, allegedly owing allegiance to Tirupathi Reddy, brother of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, picked up an argument and beat up the man saying the tanker was parked on the road blocking the public way.

Saleem sustained a head injury and lodged a complaint at the local police station.

The police are investigating. However Saleem alleged the police did not take his complaint seriously.

