Water tanker driver assaulted at Ayyappa society

A group of youngster, allegedly owing allegiance to Tirupathi Reddy, brother of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, picked up an argument and beat up the man saying the tanker was parked on the road blocking the public way.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 June 2024, 11:49 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A water tanker driver was beaten up by a group of persons at Ayyappa Society here on Thursday. The incident happened at Ayyappa Society when the driver Syed Saleem went to Ayyappa Society with his water tanker.

A group of youngster, allegedly owing allegiance to Tirupathi Reddy, brother of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, picked up an argument and beat up the man saying the tanker was parked on the road blocking the public way.

Also Read Viral video of Amit Shah and Tamilisai Soundararajan: Former Governor clarifies

Saleem sustained a head injury and lodged a complaint at the local police station.

The police are investigating. However Saleem alleged the police did not take his complaint seriously.