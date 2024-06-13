Water tanker driver assaulted at Ayyappa society

A group of youngster, allegedly owing allegiance to Tirupathi Reddy, brother of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, picked up an argument and beat up the man saying the tanker was parked on the road blocking the public way.
Hyderabad: A water tanker driver was beaten up by a group of persons at Ayyappa Society here on Thursday. The incident happened at Ayyappa Society when the driver Syed Saleem went to Ayyappa Society with his water tanker.
Saleem sustained a head injury and lodged a complaint at the local police station.
The police are investigating. However Saleem alleged the police did not take his complaint seriously.