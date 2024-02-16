MP Santosh urges people to plant three saplings as a part of KCR’s 70th birthday

Tomorrow, on our beloved leader’s birthday, I urge you all to embrace the Vruksharchana movement, which will be a symbol of gratitude and respect for his pioneering leadership, wrote Rajya Sabha MP Joginpally Santosh Kumar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 February 2024, 01:34 PM

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the 70th birthday of BRS supremo and leader of the opposition in the assembly, K Chandrashekhar Rao, which is on Saturday, February 17, Chairman of Green Indian Challenge (GIC) and Rajya Sabha MP, Joginpally Santosh Kumar on Friday urged people to plant three saplings across Telangana.

Let us all celebrate the birthday of the legend with a green twist! Fellow Telanganites, what better way to honor our Telangana Jaathipitha than by nutruting mother earth?, Santosh Kumar on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Friday said.

Celebrating a Legend – Telangana’s First Chief Minister, #KCR Sir Birthday with a Green Twist! Fellow Telanganites, what better way to honor our #TelanganaJaathipitha than by nurturing Mother Earth? Tomorrow on our KCR Sir birthday, I urge you all to embrace the #Vrukshaarchana… pic.twitter.com/2VQbtmiIzz — Santosh Kumar J (@SantoshKumarBRS) February 16, 2024

Join the Green Indian Challenge initiative by planting three saplings to symbolize growth, life and sustainability. Taking a proud selfie with your green companions, capture the moment of change,” he said.