Nalgonda government general hospital superintendent lands in ACB net while accepting Rs 3 lakhs bribe

Hyderabad: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials caught Dr. Lavudya Lachu, Superintendent of Government General Hospital, Nalgonda, red-handedly while accepting a bribe of Rs. 3 lakhs from the complainant Rapolu Venkanna at his residence on Friday. The amount was recovered and the investigation is underway.
