MRPS, Congress extend solidarity to protesting barbers in Mancherial

Manda Krishna Madiga demanded the government to take steps for preventing entry of non-barbers into the age old occupation of barbers

Mancherial: Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) president Manda Krishna Madiga has extended solidarity to the barbers in Mancherial who are on strike for the past 20 days in protest against an ‘outsider’ establishing a hair salon in the district centre.

Krishna demanded the government to take steps for preventing entry of non-barbers into the age old occupation of barbers. He sought local leaders to intervene and persuade the outsiders to quit his move. He stated that the barbers were already hit by Covid-19 lockdown and were struggling to meet ends. He said that they were undergoing a severe financial crisis.

The agitating barbers took a rally from IB Chowk to Collectorate and represented Collector Bharati Hollikeri. They requested her not to allow the outsiders to set up hair salons and to prevent such attempts in the future. They regretted that many non-barbers in the town were ready to enter the profession, affecting their livelihood.

Earlier, Congress party’s leaders Mallu Batti Vikramarka, D Sridhar Babu, DCC president K Surekha and many others visited the camp and expressed solidarity to the strike on Wednesday evening. They also demanded the government to focus on the agitation of the barbers and to take steps for addressing the issue at the earliest.

It may be recalled that about 250 owners of hair salons located in Mancherial district headquarters launched a relay hunger strike. They are protesting against the outsider belonging to Karimnagar for establishing the hair salon, by closing their shops. Their counterparts of many districts shut down their salons in support of the protest.

