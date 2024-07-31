Mucherla to be developed as fourth city in capital region, says CM Revanth

After Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Cyberabad, Mucherla would be developed as the fourth city in the capital region with world class infrastructure, including Metro connectivity, said Revanth Reddy.

A Skill University was being launched at Mucherla on Thursday evening, he said, adding that the National Academy of Construction at HITEC City was being relocated to Mucherla to train skilled and semi-skilled workers. Speaking during the discussion on the Appropriation Bill in the Assembly on Wednesday, he said there would be a health tourism hub spread over 1000 acres and a sports university. Apart from corporate hospitals, there would be facilities for the poor to get treatment for all diseases. The State government wants to promote sports and games in a big way. While, sportspersons from small countries were bagging gold medals, our people were celebrating a bronze medal win. In the past, the Afro Asian games were conducted in the city and the infrastructure developed was left unused and turned into dens for drunkards, he said.

“I spoke with Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for constructing a cricket stadium of international standards here,” Revanth Reddy said, stating that the State government had also decided to offer Group I jobs to Hyderabadi pace bowler Mohammed Siraj and boxer Nikhat Zareen as well.

Responding to BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s demand to return the lands acquired for Pharma City, said if polluting industries were set up in one location, it would make things worse.

“The previous government proposed the Pharma City and now we are planning pharma villages. Like the tablet production units and R&D units at Genome Valley, which do not pollute, similar units can be set up here in 4,000 acres,” Revanth Reddy said, adding that an Artificial Intelligence Hub would also be set up in 200 acres.

The State government would come up with an Agriculture policy, a Sports policy, an AI policy, an IT and Industries policy and an Energy policy, while a policy to address Dharani issues was being worked out, the Chief Minister said.

Regarding the legal issues that could come up in using the Pharma City lands for other purposes as pointed out by Rama Rao, he replied that in the notification, it was clearly mentioned that the lands would be used for setting up pharma and allied industries. Further, the previous government had used the Azamabad industrial area lands for other purposes, he said.

To this, the BRS working president said leftover lands could be used if the purpose was fulfilled. But at the proposed Pharma City, the purpose was not fulfilled, he pointed out.