Muharram marks supreme sacrifice: CM KCR

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:39 PM, Mon - 8 August 22

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday said Muharram sends a message of brotherhood, human dignity and supreme sacrifice. In his message, the Chief Minister said the Peerla Panduga procession which was a symbol of supreme sacrifices, was organised on the occasion of Muharram in Telangana, by both Muslims and Hindus across Telangana. He said the Muharram reflected the Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb of Telangana, representing the brotherhood and unity of Hindus and Muslims beyond the religious boundaries.