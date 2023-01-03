Mukhra-K village donates Rs 1 lakh to CMRF, sets example for others

K Chandrashekhar Rao wanted every village in Telangana to develop and achieve self-reliance on the lines of Mukhra-K village

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:25 AM, Tue - 3 January 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao wanted every village in Telangana to develop and achieve self-reliance on the lines of Mukhra-K village in Adilabad district.

He appreciated the villagers who have not only made vermi compost using wet waste collected in the village, but also donated Rs 1 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) from the profits earned.

The Mukhra-K gram panchayat earned a total Rs 7 lakh from sale of vermi compost prepared from wet waste collected in the village. Of this, Rs 4 lakh were utilised for setting up a solar grid to generate power and another Rs 2 lakh were spent for setting up a digital library. The remaining Rs 1 lakh was donated to the CMRF.

The Chief Minister lauded the efforts of Mukhra-K gram panchayat for achieving great results through effective implementation of the Palle Pragathi programme and ensured survival of the entire one lakh saplings planted in the village. He congratulated the village sarpanch G Meenakshi, the village committee members and also villagers.

On the occasion, Mukhra-K sarpanch and villagers presented a cheque of Rs 1 lakh to the CMRF and also a packet of vermi compost prepared by them to the Chief Minister. Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, MP J Santosh Kumar and others were present.