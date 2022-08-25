Telangana govt grants CMRF funds liberally to poor: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:16 PM, Thu - 25 August 22

Harish Rao giving CMRF cheque to a woman in Siddipet on Thursday.

Siddipet: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao said that the Telangana government is liberally giving funds to the poor from CMRF (Chief Minister Relief Fund) to support the downtrodden who can not afford treatment in private hospitals.

Addressing the gathering after distributing 44.95 lakh worth of CMRF cheques to 101 persons in Siddipet on Thursday, the Minister suggested the beneficiaries deposit the cheques immediately in their respective bank accounts.

The Minister said that the State government had equipped the Government Hospital Siddipet by providing all the machinery and infrastructure facilities. Rao said that the patients were being referred to other hospitals only in rare cases. He further informed them that the Health Department will soon set up a Cath lab in the Government Hospital. Rao said that the Orthopedic department was capable of performing knee joint operations in the hospital now.

Collaborating with the LV Prasad Eye Hospital, the Health Minister said that they have provided treatment to each and person who were suffering from some eye problems in Siddipet Constituency.

The Minister has also unveiled the Statue of Sardar Savai Papanna in Narayaraopet Mandal headquarters. Rao has also inaugurated 24 double-bedroom houses in Narayanraopet. He has participated in a host of programmes in the Mandal until late evening.