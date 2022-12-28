Mulling to file implead petition in MLAs poaching case: Revanth

Hyderabad: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy said that Congress was mulling to file an implead petition in the High Court in the alleged BRS MLAs poaching case. He said since three of the four MLAs involved in the case have switched their loyalty from Congress to BRS along with nine other Congress MLAs in 2018, the CBI should also investigate it along with the MLA poachgate case.

Speaking to media at Gandhi Bhavan here on Wednesday, Revanth Reddy stated that his party was seriously considering to file implead petition as the MLAs who joined BRS from Congress were given ministerial posts. “There is a need to probe the corruption involved in the Congress MLAs joining BRS. CBI should also probe this matter along with poachgate,”he said.

He alleged that both BRS and the BJP were using investigating agencies to settle political scores through the alleged MLAs poaching case. He said though both were equally guilty but they were trying to show themselves as victims. “BJP is feeling happy that it has succeeded in transferring the case from SIT to CBI. Is this the way an investigation is conducted? he asked.

Revanth Reddy stated that the day the BRS government decided to probe the MLAs poaching case through State police and BJP demanded a CBI probe, both were exposed. He said that BJP claims that it has nothing to do with the case, but tries to protect the accused. “It shows that they are very much involved in the case”, he alleged.