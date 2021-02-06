Multiencrypted fancied for Mumbai feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 5:13 pm

Mumbai: The A. M. Jadhav-trained Multiencrypted (N. S. Parmar up) has the best credential to win the Gool S. Poonawalla Million (Grade III) 1200 metres, terms for horses 3 years old only and the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday. False rails will be announced on the race day. The first race starts at 1.00 p.m.

Selections:

1. Exotique, 1, Tomorrows Dreams 2, Gold Magic 3

2. Golden Era 1, Gloriosus

3. Sachertorte 1, Gold Member 2, Lagertha 3

4. Shamshir Sword 1, Winter 2, Miss Scarlett 3

5. Leopard Rock 1, Agrami 2, Castilian 3

6. Nishk 1, Heidmar 2, Miracle 3

7. Multiencrypted 1, Fast Rain 2, Catalina 3

8. Endeavour 1, Pense’e 2, El Capitan 3

9. Divija 1, Tristar 2, Arabian Storm 3

Day’s Best: Leopard Rock.

1st Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

2nd Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

3rd Treble: 7, 8 & 9.

