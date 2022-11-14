Mulugu: 1400 tribal people get free aid at mega health camp by police

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:35 PM, Mon - 14 November 22

Mulugu: Nearly 1400 tribal people from 38 Guthikoya habitations of Mulugu sub-division have got aid at a mega free health camp held by the district police at Pasra in the district on Monday, said SP Sangram Singh Patil.

In a press note, he said that they had also distributed nutritional tablets to the people at the camp. General physician, Pediatrician, Ophthalmologist, and Gynecologist have checked the tribal people and prescribed the necessary medicines that were distributed immediately after check-up.

Further with the courtesy of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) around 300 sanitary kits containing sanitary pads, coconut oil, pads, toothbrushes, bath soaps and detergent soaps, and a shaving kit have also been distributed.

The police have also distributed winter clothes like sweaters, mufflers, and monkey caps to women and small kids. Lunch was served to all the participants of the camp.

Mulugu OSD Gaush Alam, Mulugu ASP Sudhir Ramnath Kekan, DHMO Allem Appaiah, Circle Inspector M Ranjith Kumar, Circle Inspector of Pasra V Shankar, SIs and others were present at the camp.