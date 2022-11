| Telangana Maoists Kill Man For Being Police Informer In Mulugu

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:10 AM, Thu - 10 November 22

Representational Image.

Mulugu: A man of Kondapuram village of Venkatapur (Nugur) mandal was killed allegedly by the outlawed CPI Maoists at the village on Wednesday night.

The deceased was Sapka Gopal. It is learnt that the Maoists had killed him for being ‘police informer’.

Police have not made any statement on the incident so far. More details are awaited.