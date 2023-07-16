Mulugu: Bright student from remote village seeks financial help for IIT education

Sundilla Srinivas, a bright student hailing from the remote village of Royyur in the Eturnagaram mandal, has secured a seat at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 07:28 PM, Sun - 16 July 23

Sundilla Srinivas with his parents at their tiled roof house in the village.

Mulugu: Sundilla Srinivas, a bright student hailing from the remote village of Royyur in the Eturnagaram mandal, has secured a seat at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur. Srinivas, son of Kondaiah and Laxmi, obtained a rank of 2004 in the SC category of the Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced (JEE-Advanced) for B.Tech in Mining Engineering.

However, despite his achievement, Srinivas is facing obstacles due to his family’s poor financial background. His parents, both daily wage earners in their village, are struggling to meet the expenses associated with his education. One of the primary challenges they currently face is arranging the required fees for Srinivas’s hostel accommodation at IIT, Kharagpur.

Srinivas’s elder brother, Venkatesh, had also secured a seat at IIT Roorkee in 2021, highlighting the family’s dedication to education. Both siblings received their education at the TS Social Welfare Residential School (TSWREIS) in Gowlidoddi, Hyderabad, an institution known for nurturing talented students from underprivileged backgrounds.

Expressing his aspirations and financial needs, Srinivas stated, “I require approximately Rs 1 lakh for the hostel at IIT, Kharagpur.” He is seeking assistance from generous individuals or organizations who can provide financial support to help him pursue his academic dreams. Philanthropists willing to contribute to Srinivas’s education can contact him directly at the following phone numbers: 78930 61611 or 99590 94326.