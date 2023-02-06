Mulugu Collector directs officials to check illegal sand mining

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:43 PM, Mon - 6 February 23

Mulugu District Collector Krishna Aditya addressing the DLSC meeting.

Mulugu: District Collector S Krishna Aditya has directed the officials concerned to take strict measures to prevent smuggling of sand in the district.

At a meeting of the District Level Sand Committee (DLSC) here on Monday, he asked the officials to conduct a joint inspection of the sand reaches pertaining to pending applications and submit a report at the earliest.

He said that the applications should be sent to the forest department to get the clearance. The DLSC has approved three sand reaches in Wajeedu mandal and three in Venkatapuram mandal as per Telangana mining rules.

District Forest Officer (DFO) Kishta Goud, Assistant Director of Mining Ramachari, TSMDC PO Yellaiah, Irrigation AEE Srinivas Rao, DCO Sardar Singh, and others attended the meeting.