Mulugu: Heartfelt farewell bid to BRS leader Kusuma Jagadish

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:23 PM, Mon - 12 June 23

Kusuma Jagadish

Mulugu: The last rites of Kusuma Jagadish (46), a prominent leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), were conducted at his native village of Mallampalli near here on Monday.

Kusuma Jagadish, who was the ZP chairman, passed away from a heart attack on Sunday. The funeral procession was attended by several people, including BRS party working president and Minister KT Rama Rao, Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod, Puvvada Ajay Kumar, MP Joginpally Santosh Kumar and Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy. Alongside them were several other BRS leaders, family members, relatives, and villagers.

Minister KT Rama Rao, along with others, paid his respects to Jagadish by draping the BRS flag over his mortal remains. The BRS leaders reassured the bereaved family members that they would be there to provide assistance and support in every possible way.