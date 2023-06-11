Mulugu ZP chairman Kusuma Jagadish dies of heart attack, CM KCR condoles

A native of Mallampally village near Mulugu district centre, Jagadish was living at Sneha Nagar in Hanamkonda for quite some time now.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:28 PM, Sun - 11 June 23

Mulugu: BRS district unit president and Chairman of the Zilla Parishad, Kusuma Jagadish, died of a heart stroke at his house in Hanamkonda around 10 am on Sunday. Though his relatives rushed him to a private hospital in Hanamkonda, the doctors declared him brought dead.

Jagadish was 50 years. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. A native of Mallampally village near Mulugu district centre, Jagadish was living at Sneha Nagar in Hanamkonda for quite some time now.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed profound shock and extended his heartfelt condolences on the sudden demise of Jagadish.

The Chief Minister, along with various ministers and BRS leaders shared their fond memories of Jagadish’s active participation in the Telangana movement as a dedicated activist. The Chief Minister also acknowledged Jagadish’s commendable service as the Chairman of the Zilla Parishad and the President of the BRS party in Mulugu district.

The Chief Minister also assured the bereaved family of the party’s support and offered his heartfelt sympathies. The sudden demise of Jagadish is a great loss to the BRS party in Mulugu district, he said.

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao also expressed shock over the sudden death of Jagadish.

“Shocked & very saddened to learn about the sudden demise of Sri Kusuma Jagadish Garu, ZP Chairman & BRS Party President of Mulugu District. He was actively involved in my tour of Mulugu district just a few days back. Gone too soon brother. He was with KCR Garu & BRS for over 2 decades and a very committed leader. Will be a great loss to our BRS family and Mulugu. I pray for strength to his family & friends in this difficult hour of grief . May his soul rest in peace ,” the Minister said in a tweet.