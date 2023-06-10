BJP alternative to BRS, says Mahendra Nath Pandey

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:55 PM, Sat - 10 June 23

Union Minister for Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey on Saturday said the BJP was an alternative to the BRS

Nalgonda: Union Minister for Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey on Saturday said the BJP was an alternative to the BRS in Telangana state.

Speaking at a media conference here, he said the BJP would ensure an end to the BRS rule apart from increasing women’s representation in legislative houses by providing political opportunities to them.

He claimed that the Narendra Modi government had accorded top priority for welfare of the country, national security and development.

The union Minister was also interacted with social media influencers during his visit to Nalgonda.