Munawar Faruqui opens up about having suicidal thoughts

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:09 PM, Thu - 1 September 22

Hyderabad: Munawar Faruqui, the stand-up comedian and the Lock-Upp winner has been wrapped in a lot of controversies since the last year for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments in a show.

In a recent conversation with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Munawar revealed several personal facts about him including his struggles with mental health. He admitted that he has struggled with suicidal thoughts in his life, and opened up about how he managed to push away them in moments of weakness.

When asked if he has also struggled with suicidal thoughts, Munawar replied with a yes. “This body has been given by God. In Islam, many things are ‘haram’ (sin) because they harm your body, like tattoos, ciggarette. Ending that body’s existence is considered the biggest sin,” he said.

Speaking about his mother, Munawar said, “And I really feel that about my mother, why did she do this? Such a smart woman, why did she do this knowing it’s a sin? It is said that weak people do this, but last 3-4 years I realised that only very strong people can do this.” Earlier in the reality TV show Lock Upp, Munawar had shared that his mother had taken her own life by drinking acid.

In the interview, Munawar also revealed that he found himself in a difficult state after he heard of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, allegedly by suicide, and finds himself in the same state whenever he hears such news about anyone.

Munawar has recently released his song Khawab, which was written, composed, and sung by him. In the song, he speaks about the experiences of his life, including the loss of his mother and his new-found fame.