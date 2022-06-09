Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar begins special drive to catch monkeys

Published Date - 9 June 22

Karimnagar: Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar has begun efforts to provide respite to the residents of the town from monkey menace. Based on a recent council’s resolution, MCK entered an agreement with monkey catchers at Rs 10 lakh to catch monkeys in all 60 divisions of the corporation. A total of 150 monkeys were caught in Bhagathnagar of 33rd division.

Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao along with commissioner Seva Islawath on Thursday examined monkeys caught in 33rd division. Mayor instructed monkey catchers to leave monkeys in the forest area. Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Rao said that based on the complaints about monkey menace from all divisions, MCK has taken up a special drive to catch monkeys and provide relief to the public from monkeys. According to the council’s decision, money catchers were deployed, who caught 150 to 200 monkeys in Bhagathnagar area.

These monkeys would be left in the forest areas where sufficient food and water are available, as per the instructions of the forest department officials.Though such kind of special drives were taken up in corporation limits in the past, people were facing troubles with the increase in the number of monkeys in town, he informed and assured the public to provide respite to public from monkey menace. Municipal Superintendent Engineer E Nageshwar Rao, veterinary officer Sridhar and others were present.