Municipal workers deface image of CM KCR in Kothagudem

The workers have defaced an image of the Chief Minister printed on a Pattana Pragathi flex banner displayed at a bus shelter near Kothagudem railway station in Kothagudem.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:23 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

Kothagudem: The alleged overaction of Kothagudem municipal workers and authorities has caused insult to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. The workers have defaced an image of the Chief Minister printed on a Pattana Pragathi flex banner displayed at a bus shelter near Kothagudem railway station in Kothagudem. The workers were supposed to remove or cover the images and statues of leaders in view of the election code of conduct that came into effect after the release of the Assembly elections schedule.

But the workers have applied black paint on the image of Chandrashekhar Rao much to the chagrin of the BRS cadres and supporters in the town. “It is very bad and an insult to the Chief Minister. The workers should have removed the banner as is being done in other places, instead of applying black paint” rued a BRS supporter, Bathula Srinivas.

However, there was no response to the incident from the local BRS leaders and the municipal chairperson Kapu Seethalakshmi. The BRS workers were demanding the municipal officials to remove the flex banner instead of letting it remain at the bus shelter with a defaced image of the Chief Minister.