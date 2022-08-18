Munugode by-election was a part of BJP’s conspiracy: Gutha

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:09 PM, Thu - 18 August 22

Nalgonda: Telangana State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy on Thursday said that by-elections to Munugode assembly constituency was part of the plan of the BJP in a bid to strengthen its base in the state.

Speaking at a media conference in his camp office here, Sukender Reddy said that by-elections to three assembly constituencies in the erstwhile Nalgonda district necessitated in the last three years. By-elections to Munugode assembly constituency, which was third one, had no rational reason. As a part of conspiracy of BJP, the local MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy has been lured to resign to his post by offering contracts of the projects to his company, he alleged.

Stating that Congress and BJP were dreaming to come to power in Telangana state, he cautioned that self respect of the people and interests of the state would fall in danger, any of these two parties came to power in Telangana. The poor and middle class families have been struck in a financial crisis due to hike in the prices of fuels and essential commodities. The Centre has privatized public sector units to benefit the corporate companies owned by the industrialists from Gujarat, he charged.

He pointed out that the Centre has sent 45 teams to the state to inspect National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme (NREGP) works. He suspected a conspiracy behind the act of the Centre. He regretted that the Centre had conspired to cancel NREGP in Telangana or recover the funds from our government on the pretext of irregularities in implementation of the scheme. The Centre should respect the federal spirit and stop grabbing the powers of the states, he added.

Replying to question, he said that the leaders of opposition parties went to Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) to enact political drama. There were not allowed to KLIS by the officials keeping in mind the ongoing works. Damage to projects due to natural disasters was an international phenomenon, he maintained.