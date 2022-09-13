Fate of Munugode changed after formation of Telangana: Jagadish Reddy

Nalgonda: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Tuesday reminded that the fate of Munugode was changed with permanent solution to fluoride issue only after formation of Telangana state.

Speaking at a meeting of TRS members and their family members held at Marriguda, Jagadish Reddy said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao focused on solving the issues of Munugode assembly constituency particularly fluoride menace after formation of Telangana state. Before formation of Telangana, a drought like situation prevailed in Munugode assembly constituency due to lack of lack of irrigation facility. The area suffered from the fluoride menace for decades, which was crippled the lives of thousands of people, he added.

He pointed out that the TRS government solved fluoride issue and the same was accepted by the Centre on the floor of Lok Sabha. Stating that people of the state were living happily in the rule of Chandrashekhar Rao, he said that the people of other states were also looking for leadership of Chief Minister and demanding their governments for the welfare schemes similar to ones being implemented in state. Unable to digest it, the BJP government at the Centre targeted Telangana and trying to create hurdles to the welfare schemes and development projects in our state.

Reddy said that no one has power to stop the Chief Minister, who knew well about the right strategy to reach the target. Once Chandrashekhar Rao took a decision, he would not take back step on it. Hence, the BJP leaders were fearing to him. He asked the party members to work like soldiers to bring victory to the TRS candidate in Munugode by-elections. There was a need to scuttle the conspiracies of the BJP in the by-elections. He exuded confidence that TRS candidate would win in Munugode assembly constituency in the by-elections.

Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, MLC and the party in-charge to Nalgonda Thakkellapally Ravinder Rao and Munugode former MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar were also attended the meeting.