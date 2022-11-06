Munugode Bypoll: CEO dismisses allegations of delay in sharing counting details

Counting of votes in each round and official confirmation was taking about 25 to 30 minutes, he said while addressing media persons here on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Dismissing allegations of a deliberate delay in declaring the counting details, Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj said all the details were being thoroughly checked and after confirmation from the Returning Officer, Observer and representatives of political parties, the details were being shared in the public domain.

On the results being declared early in other States where bypolls underway, the CEO said one should bear in mind that in those States only five to six candidates. But in Munugode, 47 candidates were contesting the elections, he explained.

Further, irrespective of the votes polled to the candidates, especially those contesting independently, all the details have to be cross checked and shared with them. This takes time, he added.

With each round taking about 30 minutes, it would take about 7.5 hours for the final results to be declared, the CEO said.

