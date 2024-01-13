Sankranti Rush: Traffic snarl-up for 10 km on NH 65

Bumper to bumper traffic was witnessed at the toll plazas at Panthangi and Korlapahad on NH 65 as GMR authorities took special measures to avoid a traffic jam.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 January 2024, 06:02 PM

Nalgonda: Traffic snarls stretched for over 10 kilometres from Choutuppal on the National Highway 65 as people from Hyderabad started to their native places in Andhra Pradesh ahead of the Sankranti festival in personal vehicles and buses.

The people, who got stuck in the traffic snarl, were in for a long wait with movement of vehicles coming to a complete standstill for hours. Some vehicles, which were moving towards Vijayawada from Hyderabad, took a U-turn on NH 65 at Dharmojigudem to get out of the snarl, but the turn led only to the situation worsening on both sides of the NH 65.

On the other hand, bumper to bumper traffic was witnessed at the toll plazas at Panthangi and Korlapahad on NH 65 as GMR authorities took special measures to avoid a traffic jam. In addition to toll collection booths, the staff of toll plaza were collecting the toll through handheld machines from vehicles that did not have the FASTag solution.

In view of the rush of vehicles, 10 out of the total 14 toll gates were allocated for vehicles heading to Vijayawada from the Hyderabad side. The police were making efforts to clear the traffic snarl at Choutuppal on NH 65.