Two held with 200 kgs of marijuana in Choutuppal

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations Team (SOT) along with the Choutuppal police busted an interstate drug syndicate and nabbed two persons smuggling 200 kg of marijuana and a car, altogether worth Rs.70 lakh on Friday.

The arrested persons are Sandeep Anil Indrekar, a trader, and Vishal Kandugadgi, a driver, both from Pune in Maharashtra. The absconding person is Laxman, a drug peddler from Odisha.

According to the police, Sandeep Anil Indrekar came into contact with one Laxman, a drug peddler from Malkangiri in Odisha and due to insufficient income from his petty business, decided to take up drug peddling.

“He procured huge quantities of marijuana and smuggled it into Maharashtra and sold it to consumers on higher rates. Sandeep bought a car for the purpose of concealing the contraband substance and smuggle it from place to place. They had smuggled about 80 kgs of marijuana in the similar manner to the neighbouring State,” said DS Chauhan, Police Commissioner, Rachakonda.

Sandeep used to display the police Sub-Inspector’s peak cap of Maharashtra Police on the dash board of the vehicle with an intention to evade police checking at toll gates and check posts.

Following a tip-off, the police caught them at Panthangi check post and seized the contraband substance.