Here’s what’s in the store for Hyderabad this weekend

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published: Updated On - 05:24 PM, Fri - 21 October 22

Here are a few interesting hangout places in the city where you can light up your heart with happiness this festive season.

Hyderabad: The long Diwali weekend is right around the corner and if you are one of those who are not planning to travel and looking to spend some quality time in the city, we are here to help you out! Here are a few interesting hangout places in the city where you can light up your heart with happiness this festive season.

Diya Painting Workshop

Festivals are all about spending time with your loved ones and this Diwali make your own diyas with your loved ones. Ahead of the festival of lights, learn the art of hand painting diyas at this two-hour ‘Diya painting workshop’ with artist Chandrika Sinha.

When: October 22, 3 to 5 pm

Where: New NRB Den Penthouse, New Bowenpally.

Tickets: For further details and tickets, visit Paytm Insider or https://insider.in/diya-painting-workshop-oct22-2022/event

Deepavali Queerotsav

Organised by the cities’ non-profit Mobbera foundation, Deepavali Queerotsav, is the coming together of LGBTQ+ community to celebrate the festival of lights in an inclusive way. Along with diyas, the evening will be filled with lots of fun, love and laughter with rangoli activities, games, food and many more.

When: October 22, 3 pm onwards

Where: Location will be disclosed only after registration

Tickets: For location and mandatory registration, visit https://linktr.ee/Mobberafoundation

OAF Food Festival

The most anticipated India vs Pakistan T20 cricket match is around the corner and on this occasion, the official fanbase of Sunrisers Hyderabad, OAF (Orangearmyforever) Fan Park is all set to host its first edition of ‘OAF Food festival’ in the city, with a huge live screening of the match.

Along with the live screening, there would be a live music band performance, a mini-concert and a BTS night, along with lots of food and soft beverages.

When: October 23, 1.30 pm onwards

Where: DSL Virtue Mall, Uppal

Tickets: Reserve your tickets at https://insider.in/oaf-fanpark-oct23-2022/event

Stand-up comedy by Rajasekhar Mamidanna

Laugh your hearts out as you relate to some of the ‘Science’ jokes of the Hyderabad-based ace stand-up comic Rajasekhar Mamidanna in his crowd-work set ‘Science it Up’.

When: October 23, 6 to 7.15 pm

Where: Aaromale café, Film nagar.

Tickets: For ticket registrations and other details, vist BookMyShow