Munugode MLA Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy takes oath

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:52 PM, Thu - 10 November 22

Hyderabad: Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy, who won the Munugode by-election held on November 3, has sworn in as an MLA at the Speaker’s Chambers in the Assembly on Thursday. Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy administered the oath at 11 am.

Prabhakar Reddy, who contested the bypoll on behalf of the TRS (now BRS), defeated BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy with a majority of over 10,000 votes. His win marked the first victory for Telangana Rashtra Samithi after transforming into Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

Ministers KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao, G Jagadish Reddy, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Mohd Mahmood Ali, A Indrakaran Reddy, Puvvada Ajay Kumar, several MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other TRS elected representatives from erstwhile Nalgonda and other districts, attended the oath-taking ceremony. Assembly Secretary V Narasimhacharyulu was also present. They congratulated him on the occasion.

Later, Prabhakar Reddy met the State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy as a courtesy call.