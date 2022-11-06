Munugode result a slap for Rajgopal Reddy, says Balka Suman

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:20 PM, Sun - 6 November 22

(File Photo) Government Whip Balka Suman said the victory of the TRS in Munugode was a hard slap on the face of K Rajgopal Reddy

Mancherial: Government Whip Balka Suman said the victory of the TRS in Munugode was a hard slap on the face of K Rajgopal Reddy, who had tried to mortgage Telangana’s self-respect to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for Rs 18,000 crore.

Commenting on the outcome, Suman said the voters had taught a lesson to the candidate who was sold out to BJP after being offered with contracts worth Rs 18,000 crore. He congratulated K Prabhakar Reddy for emerging victorious in the elections by defeating Rajagopal Reddy.