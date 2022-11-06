Munugode result a slap for Rajgopal Reddy, says Balka Suman

Mancherial: Government Whip Balka Suman said the victory of the TRS in Munugode was a hard slap on the face of K Rajgopal Reddy, who had tried to mortgage Telangana’s self-respect to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for Rs 18,000 crore.
Commenting on the outcome, Suman said the voters had taught a lesson to the candidate who was sold out to BJP after being offered with contracts worth Rs 18,000 crore. He congratulated K Prabhakar Reddy for emerging victorious in the elections by defeating Rajagopal Reddy.