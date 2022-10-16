Munugode: TRS candidate K Prabhakar Reddy campaigns in tribal areas

TRS candidate Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy was conducting door to door elections campaign at Kandaganti thanda of Sansthan Narayanpour mandal in Munugode assembly constituency on Sunday Prabhakar Reddy campaigned at Kadaganti thanda, Vatchya thanda, Pallagattu thanda and Gangamula thanda in Santhan Narayanpur mandal on Sunday.

Yadadri-Bhongir: TRS candidate Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy on Sunday asked the tribal community to vote for him keeping mind the welfare schemes initiated by the State government for their welfare.

Prabhakar Reddy campaigned at Kadaganti thanda, Vatchya thanda, Pallagattu thanda and Gangamula thanda in Santhan Narayanpur mandal on Sunday. Speaking at Pallagattu thanda, he said the State government had accorded top priority for the welfare of the tribal community. The thandas have witnessed rapid development after their conversion into grama panchayats. He pointed out that the State government had converted over 3,000 thandas into grama panchayats and also provided political opportunities for tribals in local bodies.

Pointing out that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao also increased reservations for tribals to 10 percent from six percent, which would improve their education and employment opportunities. Prabhakar Reddy said a tribal residential school would be set up in the area for students from the thandas in the mandal. The issue of podu lands would also be solved soon as a committee was already set up by the State government.