Munugode win will be gift to CM KCR: Jagadish Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:20 PM, Wed - 10 August 22

File Photo: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy

Hyderabad: The TRS has begun preparations for the Munugode bye-election following resignation of sitting MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy. The party leaders from Munugode constituency vowed to work together to secure a massive win and gift the victory to TRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The party leaders met here on Wednesday to discuss preparations and chalk out a strategy to be presented before the Chief Minister ahead of the bye-election. Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy chaired the meeting following instructions from the TRS President to examine the preparedness of the party cadre for poll campaign.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, Jagadish Reddy exuded confidence over winning the Munugode bye-election with ease. He rubbished rumours of differences between the party leaders and condemned the false propaganda by the Opposition parties. He said while Rajgopal Reddy utterly failed in developing the constituency, the State government continued welfare and development works without any differentiation towards the Opposition MLA.

“All the party leaders have in unison left the decision of selecting the party candidate to the party President. They vowed to work together and gift the victory to the Chief Minister with a massive majority,” he said.

TRS party district unit president Ravinder Naik, district in-charge Takkellapalli Ravinder Rao, and all other elected representatives from the Munugode constituency, participated in the meeting.