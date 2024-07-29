Murder convict recently released from jail held for raping daughter in Telangana

The suspect was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment for murdering his second wife after suspecting her fidelity at a brick kiln at Thandra in 2014. He was released from jail five months back.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 July 2024, 06:46 PM

Representational Image

Nirmal: A murder convict, who had recently completed his ten-year jail term was arrested on charges of sexuallly abusing his teenaged daughter. Police said the man Dudule Sanjeev (38) has sexually assaulted his daughter on July 19. Hailing from Maharashtra, he migrated to Nirmal in search of livelihood. Sanjeev fled to Pune of Maharashtra after sexually abusing his daughter. He was, however, detained when he returned to Thandra village.

He was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment for murdering his second wife after suspecting her fidelity at a brick kiln at Thandra in 2014. He was released from jail five months back. He raped his daughter by threatening to kill her like his second wife, police said. However, the victim narrated the ordeal to her mother and brother who in turn approached Dilawarpur police and booked a case against him. Investigators kept a tab on his movements and arrested him.

Superintendent of Police Dr Janaki Sharmila commended Nirmal DSP Ganga Reddy, Inspector Srinivas and Dilawarpur Sub-Inspector Rajeshwar Goud for nabbing Sanjveev.