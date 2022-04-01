Mursaleen elected as new president of MANUU students union

Hyderabad: Mohd. Mursaleen, student of MCA, Department of CS & IT, has been elected as 9th president of Maulana Azad National Urdu University’s Students union (MSU) in the elections held for the academic year 2021-22 on Friday.

According to Chief Returning Officer, Prof. Mohammed Abdul Azeem, the elections were peaceful and students turned up in large numbers to elect their representatives. Out of a total 3,446 voters, 66 percent of students cast their votes at headquarters.

Md. Abu Hamza, (Department of Management & Commerce) was elected as vice president, Mohd. Haris, (Department of CS & IT) as secretary, Anam Jahan (Department of MCJ) as joint secretary and Waqar Ahmad (Department of Management & Commerce) elected for the post of Treasurer.

The investiture ceremony for winners would be conducted on April 4.

